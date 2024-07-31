Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Probable Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu has been a hit reality show in this region. After its successful season seven which was called ‘Ulta Pulta’ where Pallavi Prashanth emerged victorious, fans are looking forward to another one.





Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Release Date

The forthcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu, also known as Bigg Boss Telugu 8, will be premiered on Star Maa and streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar for fans to witness the episodes immediately as they happen. This is coming at a time when the beloved movie star Nagarjuna is set to return as the host of the program hence continuing his long stint with it.





List Of Contestants

There is already talk about the contestants and their names have been around in various media platforms. These may include popular astrologer Venu Swamy, comedian Kirrak RP and other famous internet sensations. Additionally it has been suggested that there could be some amendments made on rules so as to make it even more engrossing.





The tentative list of contestants has sparked curiosity and excitement:

Controversial actor Raj Tharun

Anchor Vindhya

Vishnu Priya’s boyfriend Shiva

Anchor Nikhil

YouTuber Banchik Bablu

Actress Deepika

Shweta Naidu

TV actor Indraneil

Comedian Saddam

Comedian Yadamma Raju

Actress Sana

Renowned astrologer Venu Swamy

Comedian Kirrak RP





The new logo of the show has an eye with the infinity symbol making it clear that this is season eight which is implying limitless prospects for this season. Though no one knows the exact date of commencement, rumors have been going round that Bigg Boss 8 will begin in second week of August 2024.





A massive set is being built at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad to host another exciting season. Fans are dying to know what kind of drama, alliances and surprises Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will bring next.