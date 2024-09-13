Bigg Boss Telugu 8: New task reveals the dynamics of the contestants

In a rather shocking development, one of the strongest competitors including Prerana herself faltered as Sanchalak in the last task. She always plays with her heart on her sleeves and never shies away from being straightforward however Prerana’s head was not in place today where she turned multipolar on her fellow housemates in and out on the Sanchalak duty and ended up being the cause of her undoing.As Prerana was meek, Yashmi and Soniya took advantage of the situation to prove their full faithfulness to their tribes. On the other hand, as it was more of chaos, Seetha and Nainika did not do much, and just sat around. Throughout events, at one point, Prerana did think of giving the benefit of the doubt to a contestant on the recommendation of Sekhar Basha which only made things more difficult for her and her entire house at the same time.The dissatisfaction of Prerana’s house’s occupants was kindled by the fact that Sandra failed to take on a leading edge. This would not be tolerated for long, and Bomb Prithvi was disqualified by her which provoked UAE to have a heated exchange, which is noted. While this was happening, Yashmi who was sitting quietly close by trying to bolster her position as a clan leader did not sit idle and took advantage of the fact that the current situation helped her to do exactly that.At Sekhar Basha’s suggestion, Controversy erupted as some of the housemates began accusing Prerana of being biased towards her team. Most of the ire was directed towards supporters of Prerana, particularly Vishnu and Nabeel, who thought that she was partial in all the tasks at hand. The nonstop rounds done by Abhay, Nabeel, Nikhil, and Vishnu Priya also emphasized Prerana's incompetence in leadership.Despite being part of the team, Adithya Om preferred to keep his head low without interfering with the dynamics of the group but it was evident that he was taken aback by the loud sirens and confrontational posture of Yashmi. He looked stunned as she had a sudden fit of tantrum.The task was stuck at the very last level with both Nikhil and Abhay as joint winners. However, this did not go well with Prerana who had already completed her tenure as Sanchalak which commenced a new structure in the house making it a very therapeutic environment with escalations in practically all areas in a couple of days.