Bigg Boss Telugu 8: In an Unexpected Turn, THIS actor gets eliminated

The weekend episodes of the show Bigg Boss Telugu 8 create suspense suspense and with so much to look forward to, the audience waits for the elimination to witness which participant is eliminated. This week, a total of nine contestants were placed in the danger zone, filling the house with palpable tension.

This week’s nominated contestants included;

· Prerana

· Hariteja

· Nabeel Afridi

· Naga Manikanta

· Gautham

· Tasty Teja

· Nikhil

· Manikanta

· Yashmi

As the week rolled on, most of the voting trends pointed towards Tasty Teja or Hariteja being eliminated as the two had lower votes for most of the week. Fans were saying that it must be one of the two Tasty Teja or Hariteja who has to say goodbye to the Big Eight house.

Manikanta Eliminated From The Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Show

In a surprising twist, though, it was Manikanta who was indeed the one who was eliminated. The Bigg Boss show would have to make the elimination, but he is someone who is not nearly a front-runner for eviction. He was treated as being non-threatening in that regard. There will be a feature on his elimination in the upcoming Sunday episode. It is expected that fans would be in a state of shock.

This sudden turn of events has left many fans of the show unsatisfied with the eviction process, even exclaiming that the producers did this purposefully prolonging wildcard entries Tasty Teja and Hariteja.