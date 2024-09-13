Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Housemates fights over ration and prize and money

The house of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 witnessed some high drama when the rationing turned disgraceful between the contestants. Amid this Yashmi's family and Nayanika's clan were able to cache their rations while over on Nikhil’s clan, they found themselves in trouble after losing quite a few tasks and being out of food. The highlight of the episode was how Bigg Boss introduced several prize money tasks in Thursday’s episode which resulted in all the housemates getting into a frenzy of competition.Prize Money Tasks: Danger Will FollowThe prize money tasks began with a swimming pool challenge, where Sonia struggled and ultimately failed. Vishnu Priya, on the other hand, dominated the task, earning her team a win. In a subsequent strength-based task, Nikhil showcased his prowess by defeating Prithvi and Nabeel, securing ₹50,000 for himself.Next came the Spell Bee game, where Nayanika and Yashmi were eliminated early, allowing Manikantha to secure ₹70,000. The challenges kept coming, with Abhay and Nikhil winning the Minute Maid task, each taking home ₹75,000.In a lighter yet painful waxing task with a prize of ₹50,000, Nabeel emerged victorious, while Prithvi gave up halfway through. The final task, which involved enduring the discomfort of wearing socks for the longest time, saw heated arguments among Nikhil, Vishnu Priya, Manikantha, Nabeel, Abhay, and Prithvi. Ultimately, Abhay and Nikhil won the task, each earning ₹50,000Nikhil Clan Takes the LeadAt the end of the day’s challenges, when the scores were tallied, the Nikhil clan racing prize money to the battle with other released clans, had in the piggy bank a respectable amount of ₹2,45,000 which is the first position in the race of the prize money. Strong individual performances from the clan were a turnaround from the disappointing food shortage they had experienced in their opening games.Late-Night Rule BreakingWith the clock approaching, the time for normal night meals, and Manikantha going hungry, he and Nikhil decided to choke on anti-social behaviour and snuck some dosas in the dead of the night. While imitating the others in the house drawing a burden the power experienced and underwent bullying which was however rendered unchallenged. And yet Bigg Boss was far from in the mood for blaming walls, reprimanding and hinting toward the forewarning to rule violators with an iron rule making it very clear that it will be a “situation, business is business.”Controversies surrounding food politics and awards have begun to reach a scary level and even the viewers can be prepared for even bigger changes in the next day of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.