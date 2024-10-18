Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Here is all that has happened in the house after wild card entries

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is definitely the most watched show in Telugu households, thanks to the last 8 wildcard entries which have brought about some changes in the house too. With this already at saturation levels, it was always going to push the envelopes further for the scope of changed techniques by the original housemates. Here are a few noteworthy moments from Day 45 of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.Pre prana's Battle in the HouseAfter the heated nomination proceedings, Prerana was the one who was side-lined and alienated from the other housemates. She voiced her concerns to Vishnu Priya explaining how she felt overwhelmed, especially because Pratiwi was all over her for the longest time possible. This moment expressed the contentment associated with the cracks forming within the house.The Greatest Reveal The Show Has Ever WitnessedIn this particular edition, the “Infinity Room” offered housemates the opportunity to have their wishes fulfilled. Nabeel was chosen to be the first to enter by the Royal Clan, who carried an unlimited household supply for the week. There was a catch, however: this favour required him to avoid sweets throughout his entire time in the house. By virtue of his self-sacrifice, the Massive Chief was able to spend freely at the Bigg Boss Supermarket at any time he desired.BB Supermarket FrenzyWith the inequitably tempting opportunity of time-free shopping still on the cards, the Mega Chief Mehaboob did not disappoint and was seen ransacking the aisles during the grocery excursion. Mehaboob has been seen taking responsibility for not allowing housemates to waste food as reminded by Bigg Boss. It seems there was no excuse for waste to arise as there were unlimited rations available however there were doubts surrounding the possibility of time waste in the kitchen which could cause worries of having to waste food.Laughter Earns Extra TimeBecause Nikhil was proved invalid, Avinash and Rohini were pretty much directed to the task of being the entertaining comedians for the house. Assisted by Nikhil, Gautam and Teja, the two went ahead to show how funny the process of housemates nominating each other would be which had the housemates and the viewers absolutely in stitches. This time, Bigg Boss was impressed with the performance of these contestants and thus, rewarded the house two hours extra for kitchen time.Mega Chief Contender SelectionAfter the completion of the Dusshera event, the Royal Clan emerged victorious and hence, were allowed to put forth a direct nominee as a contender for the Mega Chief title. After a few rounds of discussion, they came up with Gangavva. The rest were told to keep going as the current Mega Chief Mehaboob was until then, enticing them that the competition was still active.Cooperation and ConflictConflicts over clans negotiations were quite hot with Hariteja and Mehaboob in direct, face-to-face talks. Some others, for example, Nabeel, used more covert and devious means for advantage to win many rounds, and Avinash tried to find other ways to get access to charge as well.Setting Up the Charge RedirectionHariteja impressed fellow contestant Manikanta with a powerful account of his story in the game. It was quite inspiring which, apart from winning a t was quite good in many other ways. She therefore was able to gain crucial resources during the task which was charged.Physical Clashes and ViolenceThe rivalry intensified when Nayani Pavani and Yashmi had a physical confrontation over the charging resources which resulted in Nayani sustaining a few injuries. The scuffle illustrated the increasing tensions in the house because the stakes had become high.A Dramatic EndingThe over-smart team breaking a charging pot during the episode was an intense moment and this event created a lot of confusion as to whether they were going to gain the point or were the over-smart chargers going to get that point.