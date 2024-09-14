Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 2 Eliminations

The competition inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house is heating up as the second round of elimination nomination has put eight of the contestants in danger of eviction. Last week Bebakka was the first contestant to be voted out of the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.In this week’s voting, the contestants nominated were Vishnupriya, Nainika, Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Nikhil, Prithviraj, Shekar Basha and Kiraak Seetha, most of whom now rely on public votes.Voting Trends for Week 2With the voting lines still open, the fans are riding on the voting frenzy to keep their favourite contestants alive in the competition. In online polls and people’s choices so far, Vishnupriya overpowers others with Nikhil, West, Prithviraj, including Nainika in close competition. Aditya Om appears to be ending well to put on the votes he has been receiving.Nonetheless, Naga Manikanta, Shekar Basha, and Kiraak Seetha are in the danger zone with Shekar Basha having managed to secure a few votes so far. Should Shekar's trend continue, he could be the next person to be voted out of the Bigg Boss house.Elimination AnticipationThe fans are excited about the weekend episodes since they want to know who will say the last goodbye this time. There are still votes cast and by some miraculous turn of events some fan's lucky surge could change the destiny for the better, making it a guessing game right up to the end of the last show.As usual, it promises to be dramatic, yes, but there is going to be almost no action and breathless waiting over the phone for the whole tempo-filled weekend.