Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants Get Ready for Wild Card Entry

The drama in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is somehow escalating on unnecessary measures as the twists and turns are giving the viewers a thunderstruck as well. Only last week, fans of the show were left scandalized when Institute of Weight Loss contestants Soniya Akula was blasted off out of the competition, notwithstanding speculation that the woman was fully backed by the shows makers among others. However the surprises are far from being completely over.In a recent bombshell announcement revealing her strategic gameplay, Bigg Boss revealed that there are going to be many wildcard entrants likely into the show increasing the competitive edge most contestants like.Mid-Week Elimination In Week 5In a remarkable twist, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 seems to have planned a mid-week elimination in the fifth week. As per the latest information available, one among the nominated contestants will be getting evicted this Thursday, which is yet before the Weekly eviction that happens every weekend.Nominations for Week 5The nomination process for Week 5 has already been conducted and six contestants have been named who are in the danger zone and can be eliminated. The nominated contestants are: - Naga Manikanta - Nabeel Afridi - Vishnupriya - Nikhil - Aditya Om - Nainika Fans will however have to wait until the debut of the next scheduled broadcast for the nominations as well as their updates and progress, mid week elimination is elevated to Thursday. This surprise eviction would bring down the total number of contestants to nine, even as the race for the coveted Bigg Boss Telugu 8 title continues to gather pace.While housemates prepare themselves for the shocking departure, fans remain skeptical if this will be the last eviction for the week or if more contestants will get thrown out during the weekend’s eviction episodes. With the wildcard entries drawn closer, and bone-chilling evictions evident, even more fire will develop inside the Bigg Boss house.