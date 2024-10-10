Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Contestants in danger zone?

The very much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 was launched in style with a well-known actor Vijay Sethupathi making his debut as host of the show. October 6 marked the day when Sethupathi introduced 18 contestants to the reality TV show commencing the anticipated sensational proceedings. To add salt to the injury, Sachana Namidass, who played the daughter of Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja was the first to get out of the block and was eliminated within just 24 hrs of entering the house.The show must go on despite her antics. In quick succession, the first nomination round came into play. Housemates were once summoned to the confession place to nominate any two of their fellows for elimination and this is where some realized some subtle alliances and rivalries that even psychological warfare in the house cannot hide.First Week NominationsSix contestants found themselves up for elimination in the first week:Ravindar ChandrasekaranRanjithJacqueline LydiaMuthukamaranSoundariya NanjundanArun PrasadConcerning the nomination process, there arose various reasons, as each of the contestants prefaced their orders on how they came to choose other contestants. Here’s what the housemates reported regarding the votes.Voting patterns and reactions of the audienceAfter the nominations, fans have already voted to prevent their favorite contestants from being removed from further competition. Based on reviews, Soundariya Nanjundan has seemingly become a crowd favorite and has received the most votes. At the same time, there are certain whispers that Ravindar Chandrasekaran, aka “Fatman”, is sure to be facing the axe from the house as his health seems to be plummeting.With the change in alliances and growing enmities, the politics of the house are becoming more serious. The weekend eviction night will be even more exciting as the audience are very eager to find out the next contestant to get evicted from the house after Sachana’s departure from Bigg Boss Tamil 8.