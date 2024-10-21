Bigg Boss Tamil Contestants’ Shocking Revelations about Contracts

As a part of the norms of the show, Bigg Boss contestants need to sign a 40-page contract and it states all rules, regulations, and conditions that need to be observed. This conversation between Muthukumar and Soundarya stirs curiosity and controversy, because the two contestants suggested that they did not get the contract fully and how many more might be in a similar position. How many more contestants have not heard of certain details? This debate is now open to the masses for participation.

In a video clip, she asked Muthukumar if he had read through the whole contract. She then asked, “Did you read all four pages?” And he admitted, “I only read four pages. I didn’t have the patience to sit down and read all 40. But now I realize it was my mistake. I should have read it fully. Instead, I gave it to my brother to read and told him the most important things.”

Soundarya also admitted that, like her, not reading the entire contract herself was an oversight on her part, whereby she too somehow managed to not read them. So, the audience has started wondering if many of the contestants actually knew about the terms of the contract, and what if there were monetary paybacks or other penalties for breaching rules?

The scenario emphasizes how contestants must take their time to read the legal documents that are required for signing in case they go into the Bigg Boss house. With such high stakes including the risk of a portion of their pay being withheld for breaches of this rule, this could be very detrimental for contestants. Now fans are just wondering how many other fans might be in the same sort of position where they signed the contract without paying enough attention to it.