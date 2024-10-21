Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Week 2: Siege of Exit Controversies and Tactics

Looking at the development of events, the eighth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil is not going to be easy and the contestants are already building their strategies, alliances and the drama that is bound to follow heartwarming or otherwise. It was a one-shot clear message for Shivani, who became the first evicted member through the voting process that you have to be tactical in playing the game but don’t be a bit of paper in chess: don’t get used.





This week, Muthukumaran dominated and directed proceedings, confirming his reputation as a prime mover and shaker. Even the frenzied “food wars” involving Sachana, Anshitha, and Soundarya couldn’t reach the level of his brilliance.





The “Canteen Drama” Liquidated instead of the “Food Wars”





There was an upheaval in the house when groceries were assigned to one of the particular groups due to the limited versatility they had with the supplies they’d brought with them. This blame game took things to another level though as it was the women who became the central figures of the predicaments. Anissa made a startling statement regarding Anshitha sending food to her friends only. Oh, the scandal! And sachana held forth complaining how she didn’t get enough of chutney – not that she got none but only enough of chutney. What was supposed to be a simple talk about equity in the provision of food evolved into Anshitha vs. the…hungry women. Smartly, Soundarya handles herself brilliantly in the situation without getting embroiled in the battle and plays better politics.





In the case of the men’s group, the struggle came in a different direction this time: the struggle came from the tandoor: Dharsha’s cooking. Was it an attempt to break the cohesion of the men’s group or sheer incompetence in the kitchen? Whichever it was, it increased the house’s tensions and the list of grievances grew with the frustrations.





Team Swaps and Tensions

The also started off with a team swap with Deepak moving into the females’ team and Dahsha moving to the male team. It was Work 1 and Dharsha had checked the doll up when it came to the swap and for Work 1 and I because that is how it seemed to have gone: into the men’s team. But that was not the end for her, and she still had ruffled feathers within the men’s team so she had things to show.





For instance, she sought to divide the men’s side, but her efforts in breaking that side were ill-fated, with the men soon recognizing her ploys. Thus, in the end, she could not succeed in her mission of outsmarting her new side and ended up wedged in the middle and alienated from both corners.





Breaking the Rules: Muthukumaran’s Strategy

Unsurprisingly, Muthukumaran has found his way back into the press again, this time with a plan to work around the rules set by the Bigg Boss house. Having grouped men and women quite obviously on the opposing ends, Muthukumaran was seen at times using the Rule Book as a sword against the women, exposing them for nitty-gritty faults.





Such acts caused angry exchanges and many female tears, but Muthukumar's methods ensured that he remained in the news. Muthukumaran was twice able to justify his actions to the women over nurturing and as satisfying the large viewing audience.





A Reality Show Within a Reality Show

However, in an unusual development these house mates were made to hold their own TV shows, thereby bringing out their potential. Muthukumaran was also applauded for his speaking ability and Ananthi’s leadership style was evident. A crying Ranjith and then Jacqueline touched the hearts of many viewers with their dad and daughter’s duplicate films while adding a scene to a contest.





Vijay Sethupathi’s Weekend Crusade

After a week full of drama and plotting, there was so much action unleashed by host Vijay Sethupathi during the weekend episodes. Timestamp 2 28 As expected, there were no stalemates for Sethupathi, especially with Sachana, who he thought was exaggerating being the youngest deliberately for sympathy. He also opened up to Anshitha and asked her to reflect on her so-called partiality.





However, during Sunday’s episode, Sethupathi seemed to have more finesse with his approach. Now that they have become a little more headstrong, housemates appeared to be on the receiving end of his harsh comments. While some contestants thought it to be intimidating, it was evident to them that it was mild pressure on them to do better.





Why Did Arnav Leave?

As expected, the week’s most shocking moment for most was when Arnav left the house. In spite of having great dreams upon entering the show, the audience vote went against Mr Arnav. It was sad to see him leave the house and say goodbye but he was furious too which was put at ease courtesy Sethupathi. The audience appreciated the host’s effort. It saved the decorum in the house and saw Mr Arnav’s exit and the subsequent events not as a fight but as a variety of passionate gestures. This incident has created lots of uproars since then, thus making it one of the hot topics surrounding Arnav’s exit in Bigg Boss Tamil history.





What’s New In The Season So Far

Even with the absence of Kamal Haasan who has been the longtime host of the show, Bigg Boss Tamil 8 began well. The audience has managed to obtain considerable ratings, achieving a 9 TVR all over Tamil Nadu and a 13 TVR specifically for the Chennai region. The audience also includes 32 million+ people on TV who participate, with 4.4 billion minutes of viewership time while the social platforms account for over 162 million views.





The contestants are getting into the groove even if the program is still learning the way forward without Haasan. With new strategy, drama and a new host in Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Tamil 8 looks set to be yet another memorable season.