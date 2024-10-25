Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Voting Trends and Eviction Updates

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 continues to captivate viewers with its mix of drama and competition. Since the season began on October 6, 2024,it has kept the audience hooked with its exciting theme of "Men vs. Women." This has created an interesting dynamic in the house as contestants face weekly challenges and eliminations. With 18 contestants at the start, the house is now down to 16 after two eliminations.





In the latest episode Arnav was the second contestant to be eliminated after Ravinder Chandrasekar. The remaining contestants are Jeffry, Ranjith, Dharsha, Jacquline, Soundariya, Sachana, Vishal, Muthukumaran, Ananthi, Pavithra, Arun, Anshitha, Sunita, Sathya, Deepak and Tharshika. As the season progresses, alliances and strategies are forming keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.





Tension Mounts with New Nominations





After Arnav's eviction, tension in the house increased as Dharsha Gupta and Arun were directly nominated for elimination. The rest of the housemates were called into the confession room to nominate two others for eviction explaining their reasons. By the end of the process, eight contestants faced the threat of elimination this week: Dharsha, Sathya, Soundariya, Arun, Jacquline, Muthukumaran, Anshitha and Pavithra.





This week’s eliminations have raised the stakes especially for those who received the highest number of nominations. Fans of the show are watching closely to see who will be saved and who might leave the house.





Latest Voting Trends





Voting trends for the third week show a tight competition. As of now Muthukumaran leads with 29.17% of the votes having secured 15,421 votes. Arun follows with 20.72% (10,976 votes) and Sathya is in third place with 19.02% (10,074 votes). Soundariya with 13.45% (7,126 votes) and Anshitha with 6.23% (3,299 votes) round out the top five contestants who are relatively safe for now.





At the bottom of the list are Pavithra, Jacquline and Dharsha. Pavithra has garnered 4.04% of the votes (2,142) while Jacquline follows closely with 4.03% (2,135 votes). Dharsha with 3.39% (1,795 votes), faces the most significant risk of being eliminated if she does not receive more votes before the end of the week.





The outcome of this week’s elimination will likely have a significant impact on the house's dynamics going forward making the next few days critical for those facing eviction.