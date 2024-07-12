Bigg Boss OTT 3: Week 3 commences with high drama and surprising rankings

Officially Bigg Boss OTT 3 has now entered its third week after two intense drama-filled weeks of fierce confrontations and four eliminations. Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Payal Malik, and Munisha were eliminated from the competition thus leaving 12 housemates fighting to be in the top spot.Contestants Fight For Audience’s AttentionEvery contestant is trying very hard to entertain their viewership as well as make them love them. While others are managing to be more outstanding than some. The famous social media page Bigg Boss Tak released its ranking last week revealing some surprises.Top 5 Contestants of Week 21. Lovekesh Kataria2. Naezy3. Vishal Pandey4. Sai Ketan Rao5. Ranvir ShoreyLovekesh Kataria was crowned number one this time around like his counterpart YouTuber Elvish Yadav who managed to steal the limelight. However, Sana Makbul’s absence from the top five has surprised many fans given that she is one of the most trending contestants at present.Another Twist In The GameRecently Lovekesh Kataria was selected once again by ‘Baharwala’ of Bigg Boss OTT- Season 3 following a twist of elimination which happened recently within him being elected on that position for a period he had remained there before. This re-election of him as ‘Baharwala’ adds a new layer of excitement and anticipation to the ongoing contest.The dynamics in the BB House continue to change as contestants struggle to get noticed by their viewers and stay in the game.Big Brother's unexpected ratings and twists can leave viewers on the edge of their seats and waiting to see what happens next.