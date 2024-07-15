Top
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants in Danger Zone

Bhavana Sharma
15 July 2024 1:41 PM GMT
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants in Danger Zone
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants in Danger Zone


In a surprising twist of events, Chandrika Dixit fondly referred to as Vada Pav girl, got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 during Weekend Ka Vaar episode when she exited. As an influencer on social media, the actor Adnaan Shaikh entered for the first time in season, giving it a fresh color.

This week’s eviction nominations come at a time when contestants are yet to recover from Chandrika’s ouster. The nomination for this week has sent shockwaves through the house by putting all top contestants in the danger zone. In total there are seven contestants who have been nominated for eviction hence intensifying the atmosphere inside the house.

For Week 4, below are the nominated contestants:

· Armaan Malik

· Love Kataria

· Kritika Malik

· Sana Sultan

· Naezy

· Sai Ketan Rao

· Sana Makbul

Love Kataria, Sana Makbul, Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao are particularly popular on social media and among Bigg Boss viewers, making this week's elimination even more intense. The next eviction from the BBOTT 3 house is anxiously anticipated by fans.

This has added to the suspense of a likely mid-week elimination which has kept both contestants and viewers at the edge of their seats. There will definitely be more surprises as well as emotional moments in the coming days as the drama unfolds.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 still continues to captivate its viewership by bringing in some unexpected twists and turns which have heightened excitement this week alone. Every minute is being followed with bated breath for all changes that will happen with Adnaan Shaikh’s entry into the house along with an impending eviction.


