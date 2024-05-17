Bigg Boss OTT 3 Streaming Date, Time, Platform

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows in our country. The show, which airs in multiple languages, has a huge fan base. Especially the Hindi version, and the OTT ones has immense followers.

Preparations for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT are well underway, with construction of the iconic house currently in progress. The production team is actively engaging with captivating personalities from the realms of television, YouTube, and social media. Fans eagerly await the official promo, slated for release by the end of May.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made its debut on June 17 last year. Keeping with tradition, viewers can anticipate the arrival of the third season on Jio Cinema around mid-June or during the third week of the month.

Salman Khan is said to be hosting the show. An official confirmation is awaited from the makers. Looks like there might be a new host this time. It will be streaming on Jio cinema.