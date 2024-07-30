Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey to get 25 lakhs?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 hosted by Anil Kapoor is coming to an end this weekend but not without leaving a buzz among the housemates. On the second day of August, there will be the grand finale. A fiery press conference episode where journalists grilled the top seven contestants left others more determined while some were dumbfounded during interactions with media persons.





Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming closer to its final week; however, one contestant Ranvir Shorey became very popular and grabbed a lot of attention. Recently, the former dropped the line about prize money coming before the trophy which went viral on social media. The Bollywood actor discussed his statement during a media interaction and revealed what he would do with the cash award if he won it.





During an interview with journalists over the weekend, Ranvir Shorey clarified his earlier comment that suggested that he didn’t care about winning the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. “I said it in jest. The trophy also comes with prize money.” Responding to Sana Makbul’s criticism of him, “At least I know I want to be number one.”





Ranvir Shorey tied the knot in 2010 with actress Konkona Sen Sharma who is known for her roles in movies like Wake Up Sid and Omkara. They divorced officially last year after a separation that lasted five years since 2015; they have one son named Haroon together.





Prize Money Aka Shorey’s Focus





During the 3rd episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik admitted that they wanted to win. In his own words, Ranvir opined “I am more for twenty-five lakh rupees than i am interested in a trophy, that is what I want.” Just as a joke, Armaan Malik replied “You get money with trophy.” After this, Ranvir Shorey jokingly asked “why do I need a trophy? Do you think it will be useful as a pickle jar?”.