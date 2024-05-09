Heeramandi actor to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Actor Jason Shah recently garnered acclaim for his portrayal of British cop Cartwright in the highly-discussed Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, helmed by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As audiences continue to applaud Shah's performance in the gripping drama, rumors have begun circulating about his potential participation as a contestant in the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss OTT.

Jason Shah's name surfaced as a possible contender for Bigg Boss OTT 3, fueling speculation among fans eager to see the actor return to the reality television arena. Shah, who previously appeared as a wild card entry in the 10th season of Bigg Boss, had to exit the show prematurely due to health concerns. However, despite being offered a spot on the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Shah has yet to confirm his participation, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

The hosting dynamics of Bigg Boss OTT have witnessed a transition, with filmmaker Karan Johar initially at the helm before Salman Khan assumed hosting duties, aligning with his role in the main edition of Bigg Boss.