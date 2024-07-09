New Twist in Bigg Boss House

Mumbai: This week in Bigg Boss OTT 3 twists have been introduced into the nomination task. Now it is not about nominating other house members for eviction but saving their co-housemates from eviction.The Jio Cinema Instagram handle posted a promotional video where a voiceover says, “This time, the nominations are not for eviction but to save housemates.”The task involves putting letters in a letterbox. Contestants have to write letters for whom they want them to stay. In Vishal's letter he says “You’re my best friend Vishal.” Sana Sultan is surprised when she reads her letter which makes her say “I was not expecting this. You keep your friendships in this house.”Rapper Naezy reads his letter saying, “Don’t get lost in your thoughts.” Chandrika Dixit's letter reveals, “People think she fights, but that’s not true.” A fellow contestant refers to Ranvir Shorey as their “big brother” and he sends back flying kisses.The promo’s caption says: “This week’s nominations will be different; evictions are determined by the housemates with the fewest letters.”A major controversy erupted during the last episode. Armaan Malik slaps Vishal after his first wife Payal Malik brought some shocking allegations during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. Former contestant Payal revealed that Vishal had commented on Armaan’s second wife’s beauty, leading to a heated argument and physical altercation. Consequently, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria decided to nominate Armaan for the whole season.