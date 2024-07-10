Bigg Boss OTT 3: Drama, Evictions, and a Special Surprise Await Fans

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gripped viewers with its intense drama, heated controversies, and sudden twists of fate. During the second week of this program we observed that Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik and Poulomi Das were eliminated by Anil Kapoor from his popular reality series.Now fans are eager to see what Anil Kapoor will say about all contestants’ performance or behavior during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The shooting for these highly anticipated episodes is now going on; here we have some interesting updates from the sets.Shivangi Khedkar who happens to be Sai Ketan Rao’s girlfriend in “Mehndi Hai Rachnewali” surprisingly arrives at Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a special guest. This news has been confirmed by well-known sources such as The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak.Sai Ketan Rao came into the spotlight due to his smart game playing on the show while maintaining his charming side. With numerous memorable roles played in various serials, Sai has often mentioned how close he was to Shivangi Khedkar. After meeting her on the set of Mehndi Hai Rachnewali he started dating her; however their relationship still remains secret which always keeps fans guessing about them.The upcoming appearance of Shivangi Khedkar is meant to support Sai in Anil Kapoor’s reality show. Fans are already discussing Shivangi's visit and eagerly waiting for the couple’s on-screen reunion.Keep watching Bigg Boss OTT 3 for more drama, updates, twists, and turns that you can never predict!