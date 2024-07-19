Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Sana Makbul humiliate Ranvir Shorey in the house?

On Bigg Boss OTT 3, the excitement is continuously building up, with each episode having new conflicts and moments of high intensity. On bigboss_otttv, the most recent episode was aired on July 17th and Bigg Boss had a task for them to select their next head of house. After that there were several heated exchanges especially between Naezi and Armaan Malik. Also, there was an unexpected clash between Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul.Kritika has been running a household for seven years now but both Lovekesh Kataria and Naezi raised concerns about her capability to manage the house. This brought out further debate after Armaan Malik made an ironic comment “The one who has been handling a house for 7 years can't handle the house?”In addition to Naezi’s argument with Armaan, another dispute arose between Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey. She requested Kritika not to throw away her test tube thereby showing her interest to remain as the head of the house as highlighted by Armaan. However, Ranvir insisted to Vishal Pandey that since she had already been head once, she should not be again.Sana did something heinous when she told me “I have seen your snake-like eyes.” To which I replied “I have seen your old man-like eyes.” But she also demanded respect from him saying “Aur respect se baat karti hun na, aap respect se baat karo (And I talk with respect, you also talk with respect).” There is a promo of this being an intense episode released showing chaos in the house.The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is currently housing a mix of contestants including wild card entrant Adnaan Shaikh, and Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey Sai Ketan Rao and Deepak Chaurasia.Viewers should expect more drama and unexpected twists as the competition heats up and alliances keep changing in the coming days on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Keep watching for all the action and entertainment on Bigg Boss OTT 3!