Bigg Boss OTT 3 Voting Trends, Contestants in Danger Zone

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 nears its concluding episode, excitement is building. With 13 contestants still in the race, it is about to get tougher with a double elimination scheduled for this Weekend Ka Vaar.This week seven contestants are up for eviction and they are:Initially when voting lines were closed, it was announced by Bigg Boss that housemates will decide who should leave. However after criticism from many quarters, makers reopened the voting lines.Current Voting TrendsIn terms of latest voting trends Lovekesh Kataria has the highest number of votes followed by Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey respectively. Below are the current rankings:Sana Sultan and Deepak Chaurasia appear to be at the bottom currently having received fewer votes as per poll results released today morning; if there happens to be a double eviction then these two will depart from the house lowering our count to eleven.It is now more than ever before that things have become very tense on the program’s final stretch. The fans are waiting with bated breath to see who will make it to the end and who would be shown the exit door in this upcoming double eviction.