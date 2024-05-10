Countdown Begins for Bigg Boss OTT 3

Excitement is mounting among reality TV enthusiasts as JioCinema gears up to launch a new edition of Bigg Boss OTT. Following the success of the inaugural digital season in 2021, which introduced social media stars, influencers, and YouTubers into the Bigg Boss universe, anticipation is high for the third installment of the all-digital reality show.







Last year's Bigg Boss OTT 2 proved to be a massive hit, featuring a diverse lineup of contestants including Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Jad Hadid. The digital version of the show marked a significant milestone as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took on hosting duties for the first time, following in the footsteps of filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the inaugural season won by Divya Agarwal.Speculation surrounding the fate of Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently surfaced, with rumors suggesting its cancellation due to viewer fatigue and concerns about audience saturation. However, Filmibeat has debunked these rumors, confirming that pre-production for the third season is already underway.A source close to the production revealed, "The pre-production for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has commenced. Last year, the show performed very well, and the makers have special plans to take things a notch higher in the third season as well."Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming season, rumors have emerged regarding the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. If recent reports are to be believed, Punjabi actress Delbar Arya has been confirmed as the first female contestant, although neither the makers nor the actress have officially confirmed this development.So, who is Delbar Arya? Hailing from a background in the Punjabi film industry, Delbar has garnered attention for her work in music videos and has amassed a significant following on Instagram. According to IMDb, she is of German descent and has appeared in Guru Randhawa's 'Downtown.' Her family background includes a veteran actor father from Iran and a mother who is reportedly a singer.As anticipation continues to build ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans eagerly await further announcements and updates, eager to see how the latest installment of the reality show will captivate audiences and spark new conversations in the digital realm.