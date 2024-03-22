Bigg Boss Malayalam: Rishi Kumar shares shocking things about personal life

Recounting the harrowing experiences, Rishi recalled the distressing moments of witnessing his father's drunken behavior, where violence against his mother was a daily occurrence. He bravely shared an incident from his childhood when he stood up to his father in defense of his mother, highlighting the traumatic impact of the abuse. Reflecting on his journey, Rishi emphasized the importance of supporting his family, particularly his mother, who has been a pillar of strength throughout their hardships. Despite facing adversity, Rishi expressed his determination to fulfill his mother's aspirations, including owning a home, as he continues his journey on Bigg Boss for her.Rishi Kumar, recognized for his role in the popular Malayalam sitcom "Uppum Mulakum" and his participation in the reality show "D 4 Dance," has endeared himself to audiences with his talent and resilience. Through his candid revelation, Rishi sheds light on the often-unspoken challenges faced by individuals in abusive households, inspiring others to confront and overcome similar struggles.