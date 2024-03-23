Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Jasmin opens up on relationship with Gabri

The highly anticipated Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam hit screens on March 10, 2024, with 19 contestants vying for the coveted title under the guidance of host Mohanlal. The reality show has quickly become the talk of the town, stirring up a storm of controversies among its participants.





In a recent episode, contestant Jasmin addressed swirling rumors about her relationship with fellow housemate Gabri. Engaged in a candid conversation with participant Rocky, Jasmin clarified that while she shares a deep bond of friendship with Gabri, there's no romantic involvement between them. Dismissing notions of love, Jasmin emphasized her belief in relationships that lead to marriage, distancing herself from any romantic entanglements. Gabri echoed Jasmin's sentiments, stating that individuals like her are meant for genuine love, not fleeting flirtations, sparking further intrigue about their dynamic within the house.





Broadcasted on the Asianet satellite channel and available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 continues to captivate audiences with its blend of drama, emotion, and competition. Since its inception as part of Asianet's 25th-anniversary celebrations, the show, based on the original Dutch series Big Brother, has kept viewers glued to their screens, offering a unique glimpse into the dynamics of human interaction under the lens of reality television.