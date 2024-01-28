BBK10: Sudeep Evicts 2 Strong Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finale began on a grand note with performances by several contestants.

The show also saw a few evicted contestants entering the house to attend the grand finale.





Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is one of the watched reality shows on the small screen right now.





In a shocking turn of events, we hear that Drone Prathap has been evicted from the house. Yes. He was seen as one of the strongest contestants in the house and a few even stated that he would go on to clinch the trophy.

But now, the show maker's decision to evict Drone Prathap from the show has shocked Bigg Boss Kannada 10 viewers.





So that makes Drone Prathap the second finalist to get Evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house after Varthur Santosh.





Let's see what happens next. Stay tuned.