Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested for alleged possession of drugs?





Shanmukh Jaswanth, a rising star in Tollywood, has faced a dramatic turn of events with his recent arrest by the Hyderabad police on charges of drug possession. Known for his journey from a small-time YouTuber to a social media influencer and Telugu Bigg Boss season 5 runner-up, Shanmukh's fall from grace has shocked many of his fans and followers.The arrest came following a tumultuous series of events involving Shanmukh and his brother, Sampath Vinay. With Sampath's sudden decision to marry another woman despite his impending wedding, a complaint was filed, leading police to their residence. During the investigation, authorities discovered Shanmukh in possession of ganja, resulting in the arrest of both brothers.This setback marks another controversy in Shanmukh's tumultuous journey, characterized by his headline-grabbing stint on Bigg Boss. Despite being in a committed relationship with fellow YouTuber Deepthi Sunaina, Shanmukh's flirtatious interactions with contestant Siri Hanmanth on the show stirred up significant attention and controversy. The aftermath of his Bigg Boss exit saw his relationship with Deepthi Sunaina come to an end.Moreover, Shanmukh has a history of legal troubles, including previous arrests for drunken driving and a hit-and-run incident, for which he was released on bail. Now, facing charges of drug possession, the severity of this latest issue remains to be seen as authorities continue their investigation into the matter. Stay tuned for further developments on this unfolding case.