Bigg Boss: Contestants who were eliminated for breaking the rules

The Bigg Boss house is a social experiment whereby inmates live under 24/7 surveillance without contact with the outer world. This situation has made it possible for this show to have high emotions because the participants are competing against each other for tasks, nominations and eventually winning the biggest prize. There were various cases where the inmates would get angry and indulge in brawl-like situations which led to the breaking of some rules during different seasons such as physical fights as well as abusive language among many others.This upsets the homogeneity of the home but also calls for evictions on the spot. The incident presents how intense and unpredictable being a part of Bigg Boss can be with twists that keep audiences glued to their screens waiting for drama at every moment.Below are some examples of previous evictions due to rule-breaking in Bigg Boss:Kushal TandonDuring his time on Big Boss 7 Kushal Tandon confronted VJ Andy by grabbing him from behind after he had insulted Gauahar leading to physical confrontation between Andy and Kushal in response. The incident caused him Kushal’s eviction from the show, while she even threatened not to return if he wasn’t allowed back again.Archana GautamThe Big Boss 16 actress cum legislator, was ejected for hitting Shiv Thakare around the neck in a clash. She however later made a return after being evicted initially and she gave an assurance that she would not repeat the same mistake.Puneet SuperstarAmong other things Puneet Superstar is known as one of the first day eviction contestants of Big Boss OTT 2 in history. His bizzare acts like continuous shouting and putting detergent on himself etc. made him to be removed immediately.Umar RiazBig Boss 15 Umar Riaz was shown the door after he had a fight with Pratik Sehajpal which turned physical. It was his violent behavior which despite several warnings host Salman Khan announced his eviction.Afsana KhanSinger Afsana Khan threatened herself with a knife during big boss 15, so she had to be expelled after fighting Rajiv Adatia-’s case.. Despite attempts by others to cool her down, Afasana went out of the show.Vikas GuptaIn Bigg Boss Season-14, he got out as he pushed Arshi Khan into the pool amidst heated argumentation. Vikas was then taken action against by Bigg boss himself intervening.Madhurima TuliMadhurima hitting Vishal with a cooking pan in Bigg Boss Season 13 caused their enmity to reach its peak and for Madhurima to go home at last.Shivashish MishraShivashish Mishra has been thrown out of BigBoss-12 since he broke the rules repeatedly even when warned not to do so many times over again.. This led to his quitting by refusing punishment from Bigg Boss.Ajaz KhanAjaz Khan was expelled from the Big Boss House in season 7 and later on as a challenger in Bigg Boss Halla Bol after a fight with Ali Quli Mirza.Pooja MissraAs she kept on pushing Sree and Sid’s chest, Pooja Missra left BigBoss -5.Derogatory language against Shweta that Dolly used got her thrown out of number four Big Boss which led to Samir Soni’s intervention. They were both evicted for being violent.These episodes show how fragile the interpersonal relationships are in the house of Bigg Boss who does not entertain aggression at all. They also remind us of possible consequences when boundaries are crossed within close-controlled environments.