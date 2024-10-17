Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Who is in danger zone??

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 right now is on fire as the tension and excitement are increasing daily. This week, the situation becomes even more critical with eight popular contestants being nominated for elimination, so the fans do not sit easy.





One of the contestants nominated for eviction is also Hari Teja who is a wild card entry and became famous after her previous stint in the show in first season. Her success from the previous season has worn off and as per reports, she is unable to receive necessary votes and risks evictions this time.





With no fans and some widely celebrated participants fighting for their lives, so the next elimination is bound to be an exciting affair! Come back for more such stories about who survives and who gets executed!