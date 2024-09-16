Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Nagarjuna schools Soniya for being rude

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is still surprisingly on its way out and today’s episode saw the second elimination of the season. As usual, Nagarjuna headed the proceedings and engaged with the contestants on a range of matters.





Soniya Akula who gained the most limelight among the contestant was an actress nurtured by the director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV). Continually upon her entry, Soniya has been receiving a lot of hate from the audience with the most argument being how rude she is.





Soniya was grilled during the episode by Nagarjuna regarding certain behavior that was portrayed by the latter: quite demeaning others. He flatly ordered her not to drag her parents into arguments as a shield. This was not the end of his reprimand- Nagarjuna further charged Soniya with infringement of privacy norms when she passed remarks about another contestant, Vishnupriya’s families and particularly the parents.





Not essential she is attractive, not essential what the guys appreciate this situation, but such disputes guarantee Soniya controversies and therefore a fair interest from public opinion. Whether her sudden rise in good fortune will be a blessing or a curse doe the competition is unknown as of now, however, she is definitely positioned in a place she struggled to get in at the moment all houses.