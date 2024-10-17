Bigg Boss 8 Tamil: Vijay Sethupathi Yet to Learn the Ropes of Hosting?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has a new host, Vijay Sethupathi, who’s been receiving mixed responses to being the host of the show. He received more support at the start in light of the controversy, but in comparison with the past episodes, the main talking point in this season is that there is a lot of dissatisfaction has emerged from the audience.





Most of the Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are used to Kamal Haasan’s witty sarcasm filling up the show given that it is what he is known for across the film industry and so they find Vijay Sethupathi’s strategy quite boring. A few people have even gone on to accuse him of being an interruptive force on the participants and constantly dictating to the audience what their views should be.





In light of the last point, however, some fans are enjoying Vijay Sethupathi's style but large sections appear to be dissatisfied with him and express this negative energy towards the impression of the audience thus aiding a massive growth within the negative feedback.



