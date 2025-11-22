Bigg Boss 19 Turns Filmy as Housemates Take Part in a Fun Swayamvar

Bigg Boss 19 is known for its twists, dramatic confrontations, and emotional highs—but this Weekend Ka Vaar introduced a completely new flavour. In a freshly released promo, the house transformed into a full-on Bollywood-style swayamvar, leaving both contestants and viewers delighted.

The spotlight of the segment was Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, who became the “prince” of this vibrant swayamvar, while Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Ashnoor Kaur stepped in as the spirited “brides.”

The fun began when Salman Khan teased the housemates with a “filmy surprise.” Expecting a task or a reprimand, they were instead greeted by a living area decked out in bright colours, flowers, and dramatic Bollywood music—setting the perfect stage for the swayamvar.

Farhana, Tanya, and Ashnoor were asked to participate in a light-hearted challenge to “win the heart” of Kunickaa’s son. Though the task was purely for entertainment, each contestant embraced it with full dramatic flair.

Farhana Bhatt, known for her playful wit, entertained everyone with humour-filled shayari.

Tanya Mittal charmed with her elegance, giving a royal-style introduction straight out of a YRF romance.

Ashnoor Kaur, the youngest among them, surprised the house by participating with adorable enthusiasm and a bubbly performance that had everyone cheering.

The fun continued with mini-tasks like showcasing “ideal partner qualities,” performing short dances, and answering quirky marriage-related questions. Kunickaa watched with a mix of laughter, pride, and mock embarrassment.

As always, Salman Khan elevated the humour with his impeccable timing. He teased the participants, made light of the situation, and even pulled Kunickaa’s leg, asking her to “guide her son” through this sudden wave of filmy romance. Contestants not directly involved joined the fun from the sidelines with cheers and commentary.

By the end of the segment, no “winner” was declared—as the swayamvar was never meant to create real pairings but to break the tension in the house. Viewers appreciated the refreshing twist, praising the makers for bringing back the playful, Bollywood-style energy Bigg Boss is beloved for.

The segment might not have sparked real romance, but it certainly delivered a memorable dose of laughter, drama, and pure entertainment.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College