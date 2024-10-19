Bigg Boss 18: What happened after Avinash Mishra's eviction?

Avinash Mishra has been evicted from Bigg Boss 18 and fans are unable to digest this fact. Well, here is what has happened in the house.During a tight situation, the members of the household had to make a difficult decision. They had the option of putting two members in prison or evicting one member for the week’s sustenance. Avinash Mishra’s name was mentioned a lot through the task and thus, he was indeed sent out.Also seen as headstrong and confrontational, Avinash had several altercations with his fellow contestants. He would make insistent comments regarding how others lacked a voice, claiming: “It’s always me who speaks up, kisi aur main dam nahi hai bolne ka”. Other contestants were not happy with him particularly Chum Darang who claimed that Avinash did not listen to other people and constantly tried to stir drama.Things Go Out of Hand On Avinash's Final DayThe fight that Avinash had with Chum came close to violence and other contestants had to break it up to stop something serious from happening. After some discussion, the housemates decided that Avinash should be voted out which was later approved by Bigg Boss. Many of his closest friends like Esha and Alice could be seen crying and saying goodbye as he exited the house.Is Avinash coming back into Bigg Boss as a Wild Card Entry?Owing to Avinash’s eviction, the wild card entry has already begun to create buzz among the audience. In their excitement, *Bigg Boss* fans wonder if the fiery contestant will be allowed to join the household now that the eviction has taken place. With all the tension and drama, the audience is left in anticipation of how this intense saga will pan out shortly.