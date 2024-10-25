Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends for Week 3: Current Contestant Rankings

Bigg Boss Season 18, hosted by Salman Khan has created a buzz since its premiere on Colors TV. As the show, enters its third week viewers are eager to see where their favorite contestants stand in the voting rankings. Here’s a look at the latest voting trends and contestant positions.





Current Voting Standings





In the third week of Bigg Boss 18 several contestants are competing for the top spot based on audience votes. As of now, a few fan favorites have emerged while others are struggling to secure votes.





1. Top Contestants

The contestants who have gained the most support from the audience are leading the charts. These housemates are popular not only for their strategies and gameplay but also for their entertaining personalities. Their fan base has been instrumental in keeping them safe from elimination so far.





2. Mid-Tier Contestants

A few contestants are in the middle of the voting list. These housemates are neither in danger nor entirely safe. They have received a decent number of votes but need to step up their game to reach the top positions. Their performance in the coming weeks will be crucial for their survival.





3. Bottom Contestants

Some housemates are at the bottom of the voting trends and face the risk of elimination. These contestants haven’t been able to connect well with the audience or create memorable moments in the house. If they don’t improve they might find themselves evicted in the upcoming weeks.





Muskan Bamne and Nyrraa M Banerji in Danger





Currently it seems like Muskan Bamne and Nyrraa M Banerji are struggling in the voting polls placing them in a vulnerable position. They have consistently received fewer votes compared to other contestants putting them at risk of elimination.





With the competition heating up, it’s crucial for every contestant to bring their A-game in the upcoming tasks and interactions to win the hearts of the viewers. As the season progresses, the dynamics in the house will continue to shift and the voting trends will keep changing. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite contestants to ensure they stay in the game.