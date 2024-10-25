Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey's Heated Argument Over Blanket

As Bigg Boss 18 progresses, tensions are rising among the contestants. In the latest promo, viewers witnessed a heated argument between Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey. The confrontation started when Vivian accused Chaahat of spilling turmeric on his blanket.





Vivian was upset, saying that Chaahat should have admitted her mistake. He remarked "Learn to accept your mistakes" and expressed frustration that his blanket was ruined. Chaahat on the other hand explained that she didn’t realize she had dropped turmeric on his blanket. The exchange escalated with Vivian stating "This is why I tell you not to use my things."





The argument didn’t stop there. Vivian made a sarcastic comment comparing the situation to a courtroom implying that Chaahat would argue even with a judge. Chaahat responded by saying she wasn’t interested in being a leader like him, making it clear that she wasn’t backing down.





Vivian further expressed his frustration asking how he was supposed to use the blanket now that it smelled bad. Chaahat calmly suggested he ask Bigg Boss to get it washed which only fueled the argument. The back-and-forth continued until Vivian angrily told her to stop ranting. Chaahat fired back accusing him of being the one who was ranting.





This altercation is just one of many between the two. From the start of the season, Chaahat has been involved in arguments especially with Vivian and Avinash Mishra. As the show progresses it seems like these relationships are becoming more strained.





The promo left fans wondering who was in the right. Meanwhile the upcoming eviction looms over contestants like Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena and Nyrraa Banerji.





Stay tuned to find out what happens next on Bigg Boss 18!