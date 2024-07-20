Bigg Boss 18: Soon to go on floors?







Bigg Boss remains to be one of the most liked reality TV shows having a big following that enjoys it passionately. With a successful run of eighteen years now it has found its place within people’s hearts. Riding on this immense popularity wave; creators brought about a digital spin-off called Bigg Boss OTT that has already created its own set of dedicated followers.Bigg Boss OTT season three is holding everyone spellbound and has gained popularity as well. The season began on 21st June with Anil Kapoor hosting the show. The finale is reportedly scheduled for the 4th of August, though official confirmation is still awaited.The expectations surrounding the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been increasing as the season comes to an end. However, long before this year’s edition ends, discussions about Bigg Boss 18 are already in progress which shows that people still love and watch this show.