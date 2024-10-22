Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan responds to Avinash Mishra’s serious allegations

In this week’s episode of BB18, which is the Weekend Ka War episode, host Salman Khan is seen being quite angry over the growing feuds among the contestants. In advance, the producers were using a promo where Avinash Mishra disputes with Chum Darang, which later became very famous because another participant Rajat Dalal said that women in the home felt ‘threatening’ around Avinash.

The video begins with Salman giving an eloquent commentary over Avinash’s domestic violence incidents, “Bigg Boss mein gharwale bolte hain, women are not safe with him. Avinash ke upar itne bara lanchhan lagaya jaye, toh uska family ka kya hota hoga (In Bigg Boss, the housemates say that women are not safe with him. If such serious allegations are being made against Avinash, what must his family be going through)?"

The camera moves towards Avinash and Rajat as the images do show Salman in mid-pep talk. 'How will you defend them? You have your brothers and children- my parents appreciate my situation. Many accusations have been leveled against me too'.

“I know this. I know what my parents go through, mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan lagaya gaye hain (There have been many allegations that are made against me as well).”

The escalating estrangement in the house results from a tiff between Avinash and Chum sometime back, which called for Rajat’s remarks about women being unsafe. But other contestants too, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik among them, did not support what Rajat was saying creating further ruckus in the house.





