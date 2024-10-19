Bigg Boss 18: Female contestant eliminated from the house

In a Bigg Boss 18 episode mayhem, which is hosted by Bollywood stalwart Salman Khan, the long wait ended as it was eviction day. Emotions were high in the house because in week 2, over half of the contestants were nominated for eviction. This was made worse by the fact that there were a total of ten contestants that were nominated for eviction.





Nominated Contestants for Week 2:

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Muskan Bamne

Rajat Dalal

Avinash Mishra

Chaahat Pandey

Shrutika Arjun

Karan Veer Mehra

Shilpa Shirodkar

Hema Sharma

Alice Kaushik









Hema Sharma Evicted from Bigg Boss 18





In the past few weeks, it is only now that people felt that the first eviction took place, and it indeed turned out to be Hema Sharma from Bigg Boss 18. She was the last nominee to receive votes and was therefore evicted from the house. There are debates about her eviction on social media and more to the fans of the show.





Hema Sharma: The Internet's Latest Obsession





Hema Sharma is an Indian dancer, actress and social media sensation. Before stepping into the Bigg Boss, she had already popularised herself on social media starting from TikTok and later Instagram and YouTube. As Hema was delivering funny and relatable content, she became an internet influencer quite quickly.





Hema's fans have coined her the "Viral Bhabhi" because she mixes humour, dance, and a habitual lifestyle like no other, and that's why she gained a massive fanbase. Besides their online fame, Hema has also proven to her fans that her dance and acting talents were not in vain as she leverages her fame as an upcoming star.





Hema Sharma's appeal may have been compromised by her early exit from the Bigg Boss house but her viral appeal will continue to captivate her audience for some time now. The audience will always watch her developments outside the house.