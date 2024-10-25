Bigg Boss 18: Fans call out Colors TV for ruining the show

The fans of the Bigg Boss show could be seen actively participating on social media platforms in protest against certain aspects of how Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan's flagship show, has been stylized. Gunaratna Sadavarte left the contest in the first week, and Hema Sharma's eviction occurred in the second week. Currently, there are 16 contestants remaining, as of Week 3, while there were initially 18 organised large-scale events. The show debuted on October 6, 2022 with more than 26 contestants.

Although the remaining housemates continued to provide some entertainment, viewers and many such audience members seem to be turning to amusement more often than previously reported in the viral posts and messages teasing the house and its content being diluted and overly simplified. Fans addressed the show’s producers on social media and blamed them for being too focused over ration and food problems causing distress to the fans as it now has reduced the novelty of the show.

One fan on social media did not hide his feelings: “Dear @BiggBoss, you are ruining the season again by concentrating on food & Rationing. Give them tasks! Is @ColorsTV so short of budget that they can’t provide proper food to the contestants of their reality shows?”

Another user also took this sentiment, “This is how a ration show is developing. Why don’t they give contestants tasks where they go for immunity and rage and rewards and not just food?”

The devoted ones have started to speak about the distinctiveness of the present season from the previous ones too. The other contestants competed still for the more entertaining reward and torture challenges that are registered much earlier in the seasons. “Great set of contestants this season, but it’s all about ration again. By the second week, in pre-season 14 Bigg Boss, we had started witnessing torture tasks. Teams are forming and they are ready, but where are the real challenges posed?,” expressed one of the unsatisfied fans.

While things get hot inside the house, five contestants—Nyrra Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena—are in one way or the other up for eviction this week. With fans of the empresses in desperation anticipating what is next as questions arise on the next to be evicted contestant and more importantly whether the show will take an exciting turn.