Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan gets a marriage proposal from contestant

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is often called the “Young and handsome actor,” but he has been in the film industry for more than three decades. Although his work continues to progress, his personal affairs have always been of special interest to his fans. There has been one question for ages, when will Salman Khan turn up for marriage?

Salman’s romantic life has always been in the news, with several models and actresses linked with him over the years. Jumma Halaal. Well. A case of an actor's curse. An actor who has made a name in the industry continues to be tight lipped. Salman is now a 55-year old man and to think that he is still available, only makes his fans hope for a marriage announcement.

The issue was addressed by the contestant Chaahat Pandey Comically in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 18. During a segment of reality show Chaahat jokingly asked Salman Khan to marry her, which left the inmates as well as the audience in fits of laughter.

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan conversed with Chaahat over what she expects from her prospective husband. In reply, she humorously described, “Sir, he should be fit, go to the gym, and take care of himself like Vivian.” Chaahat added impulsively, “Sir, aap hi karlo mujhse shaadi?” (Sir, Aap why don't you marry me.?)

In true Salman Khan fashion, in response he said, “If I go by all the qualities you have mentioned, I am not endowed with even one! And, your mother and my mother will certainly not be on speaking terms” which left the audience in uproar. Salman Khan is currently working on Sikandar in which he shares screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.