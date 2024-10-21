Bigg Boss 18 contestant Hema Sharma's estranged husband alleges harassment

Hema Sharma has bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 18 domicile. But this time, it is not only her experience with the reality television show that is garnering attention. Hema, also known as Viral Bhabhi, has fallen into trouble after her estranged husband Gaurav Saxena made some serious allegations against her.However as per media reports, Hema is purposely keeping their son away from him further aggravating the situation. Gaurav Saxena, who hails from Uganda as an NRI, recently responded to one such accusation made against him by his wife Hema.He said that Hema has made it such that he cannot see their son and added that she wants him to buy an expensive house as well for her. The shows’ portals state that Gaurav set up his channel in the expectation that possibly when the child grows up, he will understand all the facts behind his parents’ lives.The NRI stated that his fears have increased more so because Hema has an older son with a different husband and is now also divorced. Saxena is worried that his son may again go through a similar situation and face the same consequences. More shamefully, hurling more allegations at Hema Sharma, her husband alleged that Hema has not been imparting good morals to the kids.Hema has made an outrageous demand for a home purchase, Gaurav disclosed. Hema expects him to buy a luxurious 2 BHK flat worth Rs 2.50 crore. Hema has barred him from seeing their child unless she gets what she wants. Well, Gaurav asserted that he has been sending her money every month, including her bills for a home and other costs. Gaurav had made an offer to buy a reasonably priced house in a different location but Hema turned it down saying she wanted a more expensive location.He also, on the other hand, stated that he would be providing this amount to her through a bank account till 15th April 2024. This is the same date the divorce was filed. Since then, he has been sending her 1 lakh per month. But Gaurav owes it to the rent of the property Hema occupies.As for the other side of the controversy, the Bigg Boss 18 fame contestant mentioned Gaurav kidnapping their son. However, the latter says that she gave him the child of her own will for him to have some time with the boy. Saxena claimed that Hema even made threats to attempt to institute an action of domestic violence against him. Further, he declared that Hema was not willing to discuss with him her participation in Bigg Boss 18 and abandoned their child.