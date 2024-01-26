Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Cousin Mannara as Bigg Boss 17 Finale Nears

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra took to social media on Wednesday to rally behind her cousin Mannara Chopra, who has secured a coveted spot as one of the finalists in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan.





Sharing her support on Instagram, Priyanka posted a picture of Mannara inside the Bigg Boss house along with an encouraging message. “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.





Not just Priyanka, but the Chopra family matriarch, Madhu Chopra, also conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Mannara through a touching video message. In the video, Madhu Chopra said, “Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl, and you are really strong. Best of luck.”





Known by her real name Barbie Handa, Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin, and the familial connection runs through Mannara's mother’s side, as her mother's brother was Priyanka's late father, Colonel (Dr) Ashok Chopra (retd).





Mannara has already left a mark in the entertainment industry with notable roles in various films, including Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Rouge (2017), Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Subbu RV's Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), and Vamsi Krishna Akella's Jakkanna (2016).









As the countdown to the Bigg Boss 17 finale on January 28 intensifies, Mannara faces tough competition from other finalists — TV actress Ankita Lokhande, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, YouTuber Arun Mahshetty, and TV actor Abhishek Kumar. The Chopra family's support adds an extra layer of encouragement as Mannara strives for victory in the reality show's grand finale.



