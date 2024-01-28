Bigg Boss 17: Rare and unknown facts about Ankita Lokhande

As Ankita Lokhande captivates audiences in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband Vicky Jain, it's not just her current life under the spotlight but also the intriguing tale of her journey from Tanuja Lokhande to becoming a renowned name in the world of entertainment. Let's unravel the lesser-known aspects of Ankita's life, from her real name to her unexpected foray into acting.





Ankita Lokhande’s Real Name is Tanuja:

Beyond the glamour of the television industry, Ankita Lokhande's roots lie in Indore, where she was born as Tanuja Lokhande. Choosing "Ankita" as her nickname, she ventured into showbiz, leaving behind her familial ties, with her father, Shashikant Lokhande, serving as a banker and her mother, Vandana, as a teacher. Ankita completed her graduation in her hometown before embarking on her extraordinary journey in the entertainment world.





A Dream Deferred:

Contrary to popular belief, Ankita Lokhande was not always drawn to the glitz and glam of acting. Her initial aspiration was to become an air hostess, leading her to enroll in the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training. Fate, however, had other plans. During her training, Ankita casually auditioned for India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj in Indore and found herself selected. The experience sparked her interest in acting, a path her parents initially hesitated to support but eventually embraced as her passion blossomed.





Breakthrough in Showbiz:

In 2004, Ankita Lokhande arrived in Mumbai with aspirations of becoming a model. Her journey took a significant turn when Ekta Kapoor offered her a role in the popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta" alongside her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The show catapulted her to fame, and Ankita earned accolades, including the Indian Television Academy Award and the Indian Telly Award for her portrayal of Archana.





After a hiatus from acting, Ankita ventured into Bollywood, featuring in films like "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" (2019) alongside Kangana Ranaut and "Baaghi 3" (2020) with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, she graces the Bigg Boss 17 house, showcasing her versatility and resilience.





Personal Life and Love:

Ankita Lokhande's personal life has also been a subject of interest. The actress tied the knot with Vicky Jain in December 2021, marking a new chapter in her life. Prior to this, Ankita shared a significant six-year relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a bond that came to an end in 2016.





As Ankita Lokhande continues to shine on television and beyond, her journey serves as an inspiration, highlighting the unexpected twists and turns that can lead to the discovery of one's true passion and purpose. From Tanuja in Indore to Ankita on the national stage, her story resonates with those who dare to chase their dreams.