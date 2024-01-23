Bigg Boss 17: Predictions Reveal Bigg Boss 17 Winner and Runner-Up

Mumbai is gearing up for the much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, where the winner will finally be crowned on January 28, just five days away. The suspense is heightened as six contestants – Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande – are currently in the race, all nominated for the upcoming episodes. Only five of them will secure a spot in the finals.The excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch as they eagerly await the revelation of the top three finalists and, most importantly, the winner. Adding to the anticipation, a recent tweet by The Khabri, a reliable source for Bigg Boss updates known for accurate predictions in past seasons, has gone viral.As per The Khabri's tweet, the predicted top four contestants are as follows:- Munawar Faruqui – Winner- Abhishek Kumar – Runner-Up- Ankita Lokhande – 2nd Runner-Up- Mannara Chopra – 3rd Runner-UpThe tweet has sparked a flurry of discussions and debates among fans, who are now counting down the days until the grand finale to see if The Khabri's predictions align with the actual results. Insider reports are also aligning with the speculation that Munawar Faruqui may emerge as the Bigg Boss 17 winner, backed by expectations of securing the highest number of votes on the finale day.With the final verdict just around the corner, the audience is poised for an exciting closure to this season's Bigg Boss, eagerly awaiting the unfolding drama and celebrations as the contestants vie for the coveted title. Only time will reveal the ultimate outcome and whether The Khabri's predictions will stand true in the highly competitive realm of reality television.