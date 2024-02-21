Mannara Chopra's sensational statements after Bigg Boss

Mannara Chopra's appearance on Bigg Boss 17 not only captivated viewers but also opened new doors in her career. Stepping out of the iconic house, Mannara found herself inundated with work offers, marking a significant turning point in her professional life. Recently, she joined Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their LOL podcast, where she candidly discussed her stint on the reality show and much more.





Reflecting on her Bigg Boss 17 journey, Mannara shared insights into her initial reservations about participating in the show. While she acknowledged certain aspects of the experience that initially concerned her, she expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received from the audience post-exit.





In her conversation with Bharti and Haarsh, Mannara revealed, "Let me be clear, it was a great experience for me. I used to worry that whatever happens inside the house might not affect my extended and immediate family. You know when they try to put you in a spot or twist words to create a false narrative, which doesn't actually exist. Because I am a very private person. I value long-term relationships over flings. But when I came out, the love I received from the audience was overwhelming."





Mannara's journey on Bigg Boss 17 not only reshaped her perspective on fame but also reinforced her appreciation for genuine connections. The outpouring of love from fans through reels and continued support at Bigg Boss after-parties served as a heartwarming reminder of the impact of her presence on the show.