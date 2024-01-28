BB17: Mannara Chopra Eliminated in 3rd position

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is underway and the time to declare the winner is nearing. As per reports, Mannara Chopra is the 3rd finalist to get Evicted from the house.





Yes. Salman Khan hss reportedly evicted Mannara Chopra from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Mannara is eliminated and now there are just two contestants left in the top 2.





Now, the big fight is between the top two contestants--Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. Both of them are strong contestants with huge support from the viewers.





While netizens have declared Munawar as the clear winner of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek too has his loyal fan following. Only a few minutes left before Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan announces the winner's name.

