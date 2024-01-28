BB17: Arun Mashetty First Finalist to get Evicted

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 kicked off in style as Colors treated viewers to a spectacular show, featuring special guests and exciting moments. However, the thrill was heightened when host Salman Khan dropped the bombshell early in the episode—Hyderabad Youtuber Arun Mashetty had been evicted in the first round, becoming the first finalist to exit the house in the finals.





Salman Khan, in his characteristic style, revealed the news, setting the stage for an intense finale with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui as the remaining contestants vying for the coveted Bigg Boss 17 title.





Arun Mashetty's eviction leaves the finalists and the audience on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the grand reveal of the Bigg Boss 17 winner. As the countdown begins, contestants and viewers alike are buzzing with excitement and curiosity, eager to discover who will emerge victorious and walk away with the prestigious Bigg Boss 17 Winner's prize.





The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the remaining contestants—Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui—brace themselves for the ultimate announcement. The journey through the Bigg Boss house has been filled with twists, turns, and emotional moments, making the culmination of the reality show all the more significant for both participants and fans.





For real-time updates and the thrilling reveal of the Bigg Boss 17 winner, stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle. As the clock ticks down, the excitement builds, promising a dramatic conclusion to this season's journey within the Bigg Boss house.