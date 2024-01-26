BB17: Contestants Emotional After Journey Video

The makers have heightened the anticipation for the Bigg Boss 17 finale by unveiling journey videos of each of the top 5 finalists. Inviting some Bigg Boss fans into the house to cheer for the contestants as they watch these personalized videos, the show promises an emotional and nostalgic ride for the finalists.





The newly released promo on Instagram teases Mannara Chopra's journey video. In the clip, fans burst into applause as Mannara walks into the garden area, with the text "3 days to finale" setting the tone. Bigg Boss asks Mannara about the vibe, and she responds enthusiastically, saying, "Bahot amazing vibe hai Bigg Boss." After watching her journey, Mannara expresses gratitude to her fans, attributing her current self to their love.





Ankita Lokhande, who recently faced a mid-week eviction of her husband Vicky Jain, burst into tears watching the rollercoaster ride of her relationship with him on the show. Abhishek Kumar, the first among the Top 5 to view the special video, witnessed his trajectory "from a dumdaar villain to a loved hero," as described by the makers.





Mannara Chopra, after watching her entire journey, expressed her gratitude to all her fans, stating, "Aaj main jo kuch bhi hu sirf aapke pyar ki wajah se hoon. Thank you. [Whatever I am today, it is only because of your love]." The clip emphasizes the positive impact Mannara has had on viewers' hearts with her vibrant.





With the emotional rollercoaster of journey videos and unexpected mid-week evictions, including Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, the lead-up to the grand finale is promising heartfelt moments and surprises for the contestants and viewers alike.