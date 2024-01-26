Bigg Boss 17 Final Battle Begins

As the highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 inches closer, the excitement among viewers is reaching a fever pitch. Scheduled for January 28, the grand finale promises to be a spectacle, with the top 5 finalists competing for the prestigious trophy.





The finalists who have successfully navigated the challenges and intrigues of the Bigg Boss house include Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar. With only a few days left until the grand finale, fans are speculating on who will secure a coveted spot in the top 3, while two contestants will bid farewell in the 4th and 5th positions.





In a surprising twist, the latest voting trends on BiggBossVoting.com have unveiled Munawar Faruqui as the frontrunner, leading the pack with the highest number of votes. Close on his heels are Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra, creating a neck-and-neck competition for the top positions.





Shockingly, Ankita Lokhande, a strong contender throughout the season, finds herself at the bottom of the voting list, receiving the least number of votes. Arun Srikanth Mashettey, initially expected to be in the last position, has surpassed Ankita to claim the 4th position.





As the grand finale approaches, the dynamics of the rankings are ever-changing, and the final moments are poised to be unpredictable, in true Bigg Boss fashion known for its twists and turns. Fans are encouraged to share their opinions and predictions as they eagerly await the culmination of this thrilling season, curious to discover who will lift the trophy and emerge as the ultimate winner. Comment your opinions below and join the conversation as the tension builds for the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale.