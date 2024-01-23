BB17: Top Contestant Evicted in Mid Week Elimination

In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 17 has bid farewell to one of its fan-favorite contestants, Vicky Jain, just a week before the grand finale. The journey that seemed promising for the man with a plan has come to an end, leaving many viewers expressing their disappointment over social media.





The recent double elimination of Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya had already stirred up emotions among the audience, but the revelation of Vicky Jain being the third contestant to exit the show has taken everyone by surprise. Known as 'Vicky Bhaiya' and hailed as Bigg Boss's favorite contestant, Jain's elimination has sparked a wave of discussions among fans.





Despite facing moments where he lost track, Vicky Jain managed to secure a spot in the finale week through his maturity and the art of choosing the right words at the right time. However, the reality of being ousted from the competition so close to the coveted trophy has undoubtedly left a bitter taste for the contestant and his supporters.





Speculations and opinions surrounding Vicky Jain's exit have flooded social media platforms. Some disappointed fans have suggested that Vicky was strategically kept in the top 6 for media rounds, only to be blamed for various aspects, allowing Ankita Lokhande's image to be whitewashed. Others have questioned the decision to eliminate Vicky, with comments ranging from disappointment to outright disbelief.





One fan expressed, "Vicky was kept in the top 6 only for media round so that he can be blamed for everything and Ankita Lokhande’s image can be whitewashed. Now that his work is over, he is evicted." Another shared a humorous take, referring to Munawar Faruqui's promise to escort Vicky till the tunnel, "Jo bhi ho Munawar waade ka pakka hai. Vicky Jain ko bhi tunnel tak chod diya."





Fans also raised eyebrows at the perceived injustice, questioning why contestants like Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain left before others, such as Arun Mashettey. The sentiment among followers is that both Vicky and Isha deserved a spot in the top 5, leading to sentiments like, "How does Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain leave before sleepy head #ArunMashettey, both deserved to be in the top 5. WHAT A JOKE."





The disappointment resonates further as fans argue that Vicky Jain deserved a place in the top 3 due to his strategic gameplay, positive connections with fellow contestants, and his ability to navigate tasks and feedback with sportsmanship. As discussions continue, viewers are left questioning the circumstances surrounding Vicky Jain's elimination, with hopes that it might be a mere hoax or a temporary setback in his Bigg Boss journey.