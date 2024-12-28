Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release date confirmed

Kartik Aaryan made a stunning comeback to the silver screen with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This is the third installment of the popular horror-comedy series and has hit the screens in November 2024. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and it follows the legacy of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) that were huge hits at the box office. What is intriguing is that the third series of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also become a blockbuster.The movie follows Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba who ventures into a haunted mansion in Kolkata. He faces two spirits both claiming to be the notorious Manjulika. Rooh Baba’s challenge is to figure out which one is the real Manjulika before the haunting terror grows stronger. The film’s plot kept audiences on edge.Movie buffs who missed it in theaters have eagerly awaited its digital release and the movie has secured streaming rights with Netflix. Netflix confirmed the premiere date for the film as December 27, 2024 and now the film is streaming on the platform from today. So you can binge-watch the film right now.While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, it has still performed well. The film received a positive response from Bollywood audiences especially those who enjoy the popularity of horror-comedies like Munjya and Stree 2. It became one of the most talked-about films of 2024 receiving widespread attention and applause for its thrilling story.