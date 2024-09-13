Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 2 Voting Results







The fight for the title of Bigg Boss Telugu has now become fiercer than before as it is now the second week with deadly drama and further tasks and interesting additions. The contestants have been divided into three clans thoroughly now and some of them have been subjected to the brutal conditions of lack of food such as Manikanta in Nikhil's clan. Having lost an important task, they are reduced to being able to have ‘Ragi Malt’ for the rest of the week. On the other hand, Kirrak Seetha, from the winning team’s bench, pleaded to Bigg Boss so that they send some food to the losing clan, where all this sharing and passing exchange is one of the many that has been and will be happening inside the house.Week 2 Nominations Trigger Further TensionsAfter the first week’s elimination round was over, the emotions were running high during the second week just as intense nominations were done. In this week’s nominations, eight contestants have received: Nikhil, Vishnupriya, Manikanta, Nainika, Basha, Aditya, Seetha and Prithviraj.Voting Outcomes So FarLooking at the voting trends, it is apparent that Nikhil and Vishnupriya are presently in pole positions. On the contrary, Kirrak Seetha and Prithviraj are in the danger zone in terms of the votes budget. Unless the voting situation changes, one of the two may be forced to vacate the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house. Seobenecer results, here’s how the voting percentages break down:Nikhil: 25% (20,173 votes)Vishnupriya: 22% (17,977 votes)Manikanta: 13% (10,742 votes)Nainika: 10% (8,365 votes)Basha: 8% (6,509 votes)Aditya: 7% (6,051 votes)Seetha: 7% (5,870 votes)Prithviraj: 7% (5,710 votes)Week 1 RecapBezawada Bebakka, who was the talk of the web, in one of the social media seasons, managed to woo huge followers on neither Facebook nor Instagram, and was shockingly taken out in the first eviction.However, many viewers suspected that she could prove to be more entertaining to the house and that’s why she was sent home without showing her talents.